An Indonesian state-owned pharmaceutical company is facing a lawsuit over accusations that it washed and resold used Covid nasal swab test kits – to be used again on different people.

Accusations against the company Kimia Farma surfaced last week when lab workers in Medan city in Indonesia were arrested for allegedly administering 20,000 tests with reused swabs.

Two human rights lawyers are suing Kimia Farma for compensation, scmp.com reported on Wednesday.

The tests in question were conducted at Kualanamu airport in Medan.

The employees were arrested after the police received tips about the swabs. An undercover police officer tested at the lab received a false positive but tested negative when swabbed at the police station, the New York Times reported.

Indonesian police said more than 9,000 passengers may have been affected by the rapid test kits, which were used starting December 17. The estimate of impacted passengers is based on the firm using a mix of new and old on 100 to 200 customers daily since.

Kualanamu airport has been working with Kimia Farma for passenger tests, with the pharmaceutical company charging $14 for each test, according to South China Morning Post.