Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party has failed to strengthen its stranglehold in elections held in several eastern and southern states under the shadow of the coronavirus crisis.

The incumbent chief minister's party in India's West Bengal state defeated Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a state election held as the coronavirus pandemic surged to crisis levels.

Mamata Banerjee, 66, is set to be the chief of West Bengal for the third time after her Trinamool Congress party (TMC) won a two-thirds majority, taking more than 200 seats in the 294-seat state assembly, election commission officials said.

Final counting for some seats was still under way on Sunday.

Banerjee is now India's only woman chief minister.

Despite the defeat, Modi's BJP made substantial gains, making it the main opposition party as its tally in the state legislature went to nearly 80 seats from just three seats won in 2016.

Modi, his colleagues and regional politicians campaigned aggressively in five state elections despite the pandemic.

The results are seen as a test of the impact the pandemic's second wave is having on support for him and his right-wing BJP.

One-woman campaign

Banerjee, a sharp critic of Modi, largely conducted a one-woman campaign to retain power by leading scores of public rallies.

"It is a stupendous performance by Mamata Banerjee because Modi was determined to win Bengal, but it's clear that his entire political machinery and strategy was unable to defeat her," said Diptendu Bhaskar, a political analyst in Kolkata, West Bengal 's capital.

In a victory speech later Sunday, Banerjee said West Bengal's "immediate challenge is to combat the Covid-19 and we are confident that we will win".

"This victory has saved the humanity, the people of India. It's the victory of India," Banerjee, a fierce critic of Modi, added.

Modi tweeted his congratulations but added that his party had grown its support in the state "from a negligible presence earlier".

Banerjee lost her seat in Nandigram, to a former confidant who defected to Modi's BJP.

BJP loses elsewhere

In Assam state, the BJP managed to retain political power. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK — the main regional opposition party — secured victory.

In Kerala state, the ruling lefist political party was set to form government while the BJP led-alliance won no seats.

In the union territory of Puducherry, the All India NR Congress-led alliance was leading in 14 of the 30 seats assembly.

Referendum on Modi's Covid policy?