Explosions blasted off throughout Myanmar's largest city Yangon as protesters held flash marches for democracy, defying a brutal junta that has held onto power for three blood-drenched months.

Protesters on Saturday in commercial hub Yangon — an epicentre of unrest with a heavy security presence — staged flash demonstrations, marching rapidly through the streets to avoid confrontation with police and soldiers.

The power grab triggered a massive uprising, which authorities have tried to quell by deploying lethal force and live ammunition.

READ MORE: Coup and pandemic could drive half of Myanmar into poverty by 2022

"We have the truth. Only the truth will prevail," read a banner that protesters hoisted up as they marched quickly through a neighbourhood, flashing the three-finger salute of defiance.

Small blasts

In Yangon's Insein township, a bomb blast went off around 10 am near a local school, said a resident staying nearby.

"Some security forces came to check the blast area, but I only watched from a distance from my home because I was worried they would arrest me," he told AFP, adding that he saw smoke rising.

By afternoon, another two blasts went off in Yankin, further south, according to locals living in the leafy residential township.

"I heard it from my place, I thought it was thunder," a resident told AFP, adding that the explosions left the security forces nervous.