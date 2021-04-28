An official French government Twitter account linked to the country's Ministry of Interior attacked Turkey's Anadolu Agency for publishing an opinion piece critical of the country's treatment of Muslims.

"Anadolu is a propaganda organ which publishes opinion columns on its site attacking France in a lying and slanderous manner," the account thundered online.

The offending opinion by a freelance writer spoke about the generally dire state of the Presidency of Emmanuel Macron, which has increasingly targeted the country's Muslim population in a bid to burnish his secular credentials ahead of looming presidential elections in 2022.

The French government account continued to accuse the international news agency of spreading "fake news."

In the ensuing volley of tweets, the account also took issue with another opinion piece that accused the French government of pushing populist policies to muzzle Muslims.

The state-backed account went on to say that the government is committed to the "fight against all racism and anti-Semitism."

It, however, conspicuously left out the fight against Islamophobia, a term the government has refused to recognise.

However, this is not the first time that the French government has attacked media outlets for publishing opinions it doesn't like.

In November of last year, Macron's government pressured the British-based Financial Times to withdraw an article written by a staff writer who argued that Macron's war on "Islamic separatism" divides France and has created a moral panic towards its Muslim citizens.

However, the French president was allowed to respond to the offending article in a letter to the newspaper.

In his response, Macron, without any evidence, made a claim, which few in the Financial Times have since dared to fact check, perhaps fearing the wrath of the French president again.

In one paragraph, Macron claims, "Visit the districts where small girls aged three or four are wearing a full veil, separated from boys, and, from a very young age, separated from the rest of society, raised in hatred of France's values."