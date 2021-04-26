The US Justice Department has opened a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky, over the March 2020 death of Black woman Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced.

It's the second such probe into a law enforcement agency by the Biden administration in a week; Garland also announced an investigation into the tactics of the police in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

The attorney general has said there is not yet equal justice under the law and promised to bring a critical eye to racism and legal issues when he took the job.

Few such investigations were opened during the Trump administration.

Breonna Taylor

The 26-year-old Taylor, an emergency medical technician who had been studying to become a nurse, was roused from sleep by police who came through the door using a battering ram.

Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired once.

A no-knock warrant was approved as part of a narcotics investigation.

No drugs were found at her home.

'Pattern or practice'

The investigation announced on Monday is into the Louisville-Jefferson County Metro Government and the Louisville Metro Police Department.

It is known as a “pattern or practice” — examining whether there is a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing — and will be a more sweeping review of the entire police department.

Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Breonna Taylor’s family, posted a celebratory message on social media shortly after the announcement.

“Boom. Thank you,” he wrote.

Aguiar and other attorneys negotiated a $12 million settlement in September with the city of Louisville over Taylor’s death.

The investigation will specifically focus on whether the Louisville Metro Police Department engages in a pattern of unreasonable force, including against people engaging in peaceful activities, and will also examine whether the police department conducts unconstitutional stops, searches and seizures and whether the department illegally executes search warrants, Garland said.

The probe will also look at the training that officers receive, the system in place to hold officers accountable and “assess whether LMPD engages in discriminatory conduct on the basis of race,” among other things, he said.