Twitter has withheld dozens of tweets from being viewed in India, primarily those critical of India's handling of the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic, on the orders from Prime Minister Nehendra Modi’s government.

Many of the tweets featured the hashtag #ModiMadeDisaster and photographs of a woman breathing from an oxygen tank while sitting on the roadside.

“India will never forgive PM @narendramodi for underplaying the corona situation in the country and letting so many people die due to mismanagement,” wrote Moloy Ghatak, a politician from the All India Trinamool Congress party, in a tweet that is reportedly currently blocked in India.

The details of the government’s order can be found on Lumen, a database from Harvard University which “collects and studies online content removal requests, providing transparency and supporting analysis of the Web’s takedown ‘ecology’”.

Other tweets depicted harrowing pictures of people being treated in tents and pyres lit across the country as the healthcare and funeral systems struggle to keep up with the latest surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.

Users are pushing back against Twitter’s decision to comply with the government’s orders, calling the platform “complicit” in the coronavirus tragedy.

"Suppression of information and criticism of government is not only dangerous for India but it is putting people around the world at risk," said Mirza Saaib Beg, a lawyer whose tweets were among those withheld.

"Freedom of inquiry is an intrinsic part of freedom of speech and expression. These restrictions are further reflective of the weakening of all institutional spaces in India," he continued.

The law cited in the government's Twitter request is the Information Technology Act, 2000, which allows authorities to order blocking of public access to information to protect "sovereignty and integrity of India" and maintain public order.