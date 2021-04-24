Israeli warplanes have struck the Gaza city following a second night of clashes between Palestinians and police in Occupied East Jerusalem.

Thirty-six rockets were launched on early Saturday, the Israeli army said, the most in a single night this year, after Gaza's rulers Hamas voiced support for the east Jerusalem protests, which were fuelled by a Thursday march by far-right Jews.

Washington said it was "deeply concerned" by the escalating violence, while the European Union appealed for restraint.

The United States, which has taken a more even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since President Joe Biden took office in January urged "calm and unity".

Tensions have been running high in Occupied East Jerusalem over a ban on gatherings, and a series of videos posted online showing Jewish extremists taking to the streets to bully Arabs.

On Thursday, at least 125 people were injured when Palestinian protesters, angered by chants of "death to Arabs" from far-right Jewish demonstrators, clashed repeatedly with police.

Police scuffles with Palestinians

Israeli police scuffled with Palestinians for a second night in occupied East Jerusalem, amid mounting tensions over a ban on gatherings and anger fuelled by videos posted of attacks.

The fresh violence came after clashes overnight Thursday, in which the Palestinian Red Crescent reported at least 105 wounded, of whom around 20 were transferred to hospital, while Israeli police said 20 officers had been injured.

It flared on Thursday, outside one of the entrances to the walled Old City, after police had barred access to some areas where Palestinians usually gather in large numbers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Tensions were fuelled by the arrival of far-right Jews at the end of a march during which they harassed Palestinians and chanted "death to Arabs."

After calm during daylight hours on Friday, scuffles broke out again as thousands of Muslim worshippers left the Al Aqsa Mosque compound after evening prayers, when they found themselves confronted by dozens of armed police, including officers on horseback.

Clashes broke out between worshippers and police, with water bottles hurled at officers who fired stun grenades to disperse the crowd.

Hundreds of Palestinians also gathered on Friday at the Qalandiya crossing between Jerusalem and the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, police said.

There have been nightly disturbances in the area since the start of Ramadan on April 13, with Palestinians outraged over police blocking access to the promenade around the walls, a popular gathering place after the end of the daytime Ramadan fast.

Meanwhile, three rockets were fired from the Gaza on Friday night towards southern Israel, the army said.

One rocket was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system and the two others shot down near the barrier between the Gaza and the Jewish state, which is heavily guarded by the Israeli army.

'Like a war zone'

Police said that after night prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque on Thursday "hundreds of rioters began disrupting the order violently, including throwing stones and objects at forces."