The Biden administration is reportedly considering banning menthol cigarettes as well as a policy that would require tobacco companies to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes down to a level where they will no longer be addictive, US media are reporting.

The US Food and Drug Administration has until April 29 to respond in court to a citizen's petition calling for a ban on menthol cigarettes, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Administration officials are considering whether to proceed with the menthol ban, a reduction in nicotine or both, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A nicotine-reduction policy seeks to push smokers to either quit or turn to other less toxic alternatives by lowering the chemical in cigarettes to minimally addictive levels.

Banning menthol cigarettes is aimed at preventing potential smokers from picking up the habit as young people flock to menthols when they begin smoking.

In 2017, the Trump administration proposed similar rules on menthol and nicotine-reduction a ban on menthol for years, but plans were shelved in 2019 when its key driver Scott Gottlieb left.

The US government proposed cutting nicotine in cigarettes to “non-addictive” levels on Friday in a major regulatory shift designed to move smokers toward potentially less harmful e-cigarettes.

At least 480,000 Americans lose their lives to cigarette smoking per year while some 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related-disease, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.