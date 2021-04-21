China has completed construction of a pier at its naval base in Djibouti near the entrance to the Red Sea, the top commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) claimed when speaking to lawmakers on Tuesday.

The US Africa Commander Army General, Stephen Townsend, said the Chinese naval base is large enough to support a People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aircraft carrier.

General Townsend told the House Armed Services Committee (HASC) that China also seeks to build a commercial deep-water port and military base options elsewhere in Africa.

“Their first overseas military base, their only one, is in Africa, and they have just expanded that by adding a significant pier that can even support their aircraft carriers in the future,” Townsend told the HASC.

“Around the continent they are looking for other basing opportunities,” he added.

The Djibouti base was inaugurated in 2017 to help Chinese anti-piracy missions in the Gulf of Aden. However, it has expanded to support various warships and Chinese domestically-designed Type 002 aircraft carriers due to its new large deck.

The near 340-metre-long pier is “just long enough to accommodate China’s new aircraft carriers, assault carriers or other large warships. It could easily accommodate four of China’s nuclear-powered attack submarines if required,” according to one analyst.

Recent satellite images showed that the PLA has sped up work to expand the base during the pandemic.

However, the base is turning into a “platform to project power across the continent and its waters,” Townsend claimed.

He added that China also uses “debt traps” via unfavourable loans against African nations to secure Beijing’s interests within the continent.

“They are literally everywhere on the continent.”