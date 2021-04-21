A Canadian court has struck down elements of a controversial piece of legislation that restricted the religious rights of public sector employees wearing religious attire in French Quebec.

One Canadian academic of Sikh heritage called the decision "a small victory in the fight to eliminate one of the most discriminatory and xenophobic laws in Canada."

The Quebec superior court ruled that the region's secularism law violates the basic rights of minorities, however, it upheld major tenants of it anyway, much to the dismay of opponents.

The ruling struck down one contentious part of the law - that government employees are banned from wearing religious symbols - which it said can't be applied to English schools.

But critics of Quebec's secularism law were surprised by the judge's decision to recognise discrimination and affirm it.

"Welcome to Canada, a nation where a Justice ruled that the #Quebec government has the right to restrict the religious symbols worn by public sector employees including teachers, police officers, and lawyers," said one activist.

Bill 21, which is the official name of the secularism law in the predominantly French region of Quebec, has been widely criticised since it was passed in 2019.

It is seen as discriminating against religious minorities who wear conspicuous religious symbols, particularly Muslim women and Sikhs.

Quebec is a predominantly Catholic region of Canada and has adopted a rigid form of secularism - an import from France.

The 240-page ruling comes as the Quebec government has been on the defensive explaining why the bill was necessary.

The government believes that without the bill, the region's French version of secularism, known for being rigid and restrictive, would be threatened by the increasingly multicultural face of Quebec.

Proponents of the bill were also disappointed by the court's ruling that English schools were exempt from applying religious restrictions on their staff. The verdict effectively creates parallel laws along linguistic lines in the region.