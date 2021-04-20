Apple Inc has announced AirTags to find lost items and podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and also introduced an array of slim iMac computers in a variety of colours.

AirTags will cost $29 each or four for $99 and will be available starting 1200GMT on April 30.

Podcast subscription prices will be set by creators and billed monthly, Apple said.

Apple will charge creators $19.99 per year for its podcast program.

Apple introduced a thinner version of its iMac computer that uses its house-designed central processor unit and comes in several new colours, including purple and green.

With a 61cm (24-inch) display, the iMacs are just 11.5 millimetres thick.

The new iMacs also feature a higher quality front-facing camera and microphone array, responding to complaints from consumers during the pandemic that the computer's cameras had not kept pace with the company's iPhones and iPads during an era of pervasive video calls.

New Apple TV, Apple Card

Apple also updated its Apple TV set top box with better colour output and a faster processor chip.

The new Apple TV 4K will also let users improve a TV's picture by using light sensors on the iPhone.

Apple said that spouses and partners would be able to share and merge credit lines with its Apple Card, which CEO Tim Cook described as an important step toward making it easier for people to build their credit scores.

Apple shares have risen nearly 95 percent over the past year, faster than the 63 percent rise in the Nasdaq Composite Index, thanks to a record $274.5 billion in sales for fiscal 2020 as consumers stocked up on electronics during the pandemic. Apple shares were down 1 percent.