Chad is an oil-rich African nation that has become a key regional ally of the West in the fight against militants.

Veteran President Idriss Deby died from battle wounds sustained in the fight against rebels in the country's north, the army said on Tuesday, only a day after he was declared the winner of an April 11 election.

Deby's son, Mahamat Kaka, was named interim president by a transitional council of military officers, spokesperson Azem Bermendao Agouna said on state television.

Deby, 68, came to power in a rebellion in 1990 and was one of Africa's longest-ruling leaders, surviving numerous coup attempts and rebellions.

His death could potentially deepen Chad's problems, and those of its allies.

Here is a brief profile of the country:

Landlocked

Stretching from the Sahara desert of the inhospitable mountainous north bordering Libya to the fertile lowlands in the south, landlocked Chad is three times bigger than California.

Home to around 15 million people and scores of ethnic groups, just over half its population are Muslim with 35 percent Christian and the rest animist.

Multiple frontlines

On the domestic front, the military is divided and the opposition bridling against years of repressive rule.

Chad faces military challenges on all of its borders.

In the west, in the region of Lake Chad, the army has been fighting the Nigerian militant group Boko Haram – which is allied to the Daesh terror group – since 2015.

Former colonial power France keeps troops in Chad and heads a multinational force based in N'Djamena since 2014 to combat militants across the Sahel region. Both France and the United States will be hoping that their counter-terrorism efforts are not now pushed off course after Deby.

Chad is also a member of a five-country regional military force, battling militias and terror groups, that also Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria.

Eastern Chad, on the border with Sudan, has seen conflicts between different ethnic groups.

Northern Chad is also unstable, little populated and difficult to control.

Several Chadian rebel groups have set up their base in neighbouring southern Libya.