Later, Umm Kulthum, who has been called the ‘The voice of Egypt,’ performed a version of Iqbal’s Shikwa to a live audience in 1967, following Egypt’s defeat to Israel, leaving the audience in tears. Though these two poems define Iqbal for many, his legacy goes much further.

In the West, Iqbal is now barely known. A graduate of the University of Cambridge and the Lincoln’s Inn Bar in London, Iqbal completed his PhD in Germany and mixed with some of the most brilliant minds of the time.

Whilst a student at Cambridge, he studied under the noted neo-Hegelian McTaggart, and in Paris, Iqbal met the famous Henri Bergson, whose work would influence Iqbal’s own philosophical thought; and in Italy a young Mussolini, who Iqbal first admired, but would later reject.

In 1920, the brilliant RA Nicholson, who was also translating Rumi into English, translated Iqbal’s own masterpiece, ‘Israr-e-Khudi’ (‘The Secrets of the Self’). For the first time, Iqbal’s philosophy would enter Europe, where many critics recognised Iqbal’s unique philosophical thoughts. Though Iqbal was a harsh critic of Europe, he had a soft spot for Germans, for Iqbal was a student of Kant, Hegel, Nietzsche and Goethe.

In 1923, Iqbal wrote the brilliant Payam-e Mashriq ('A Message from the East'), which was the first response from the East to the Goethe’s West-östlicher Diwan (‘West-Eastern Diwan’), which itself was the West’s first response to the Eastern Poet Hafiz’s Diwan.

In the 1950s, German orientalist Annemarie Schimmel was won over by Iqbal when she came across his Persian poetry. She later noted that “if there was a poet from the East who loved both Rumi and Goethe, that is going to be my poet”. Schimmel would go on to translate Iqbal into not only German and English, but also Turkish.

Today in Turkey, Iqbal is known simply as ‘Ikbal’ or ‘The Disciple of Rumi’. Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the Turkish poet of Islamic revivalism once read Iqbal’s ‘Payam-e Mashriq’ (‘Message from the East’) and commented, “I compared the poet to myself, Iqbal, who has read the whole poetry of the great Sufis…in ‘Payam-e Mashriq’ there are very beautiful poems, one or two of his ghazals made me shout in intoxication”.

Iqbal dedicated many lines of his poetry to celebrating the bravery and victories of the Turks, namely in ‘Khizr-e Rah’ (Khizr the Guide) and ‘Tule-e Islam’ (‘The Rise of Islam) and ‘Muhasra-e Adarna’ (‘The Siege of Adrianople’).

Mehmet Akif would go on to give his copy of the book to Abdulwahhab Azzam, who was to become Egypt’s Ambassador to Pakistan and would later translate some of Iqbal’s poetry into Arabic.

In Iran, Iqbal is lovingly known as Iqbal-e Lahori (‘Iqbal of Lahore’), and although his poetry is read by schoolchildren, it also inspired and sustained the Iranian Revolution of 1979.

In the early years of the revolution, Iranians would gather and read his poetry in parks and in private spaces. Half of Iqbal’s work was originally written in Persian, and many great Iranian literary critics have noted that although he was not a native speaker, his mastery and style in Persian is unmatched, for Iqbal wrote in classical Persian, a style and form only found in the great poets.

Though Iqbal’s work and legacy live on, his message has begun to fade. Outside of Pakistan and the Urdu speaking world, his poetry is barely read. In Iran, Iqbal is now just another name on the school curriculum, and his poetic style is too antiquated and heavy for young readers who prefer Hafiz. In Turkey and other countries, he is resigned to street names and the odd reference or footnote in a history book.

Iqbal did not see himself merely as a poet for the Muslims of the Indian subcontinent or belonging to the Urdu intelligentsia. In 1938, Iqbal published ‘The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in Islam’, written and recited solely in English. Some say, it is an implied allusion to the ‘Revival of the Religious Sciences’ by Imam Al-Ghazali. Although Iqbal’s message carried into nationalist movements across the Muslim world after his death, his message has been subdued.

Iqbal was pained by the long and deep slumber of the Muslim world, of the fragrant Persian gardens in which the Muslim lay and listened to the nightingale. Iqbal wanted the Muslim to return to the deserts of the Hejaz and drink from the well of Zam-Zam. To live a life of self-reliance, action and ingenuity.

Iqbal had hoped that his English and Persian works would be read by many, and his poetry and prose would inspire generations of Muslims, who he felt needed to be warned of the magic and glitter of the West.

The bell is struck! The caravan moves

Do not wait, here mere hope won’t soothe

This world is new, you too have changed

That life of Sufi caves, it cannot remain

[Jawab-e Shikwa]

Note: Beyond one small collection of Iqbal’s poetry in English, ‘Tulip in the Desert’ by Mustansir Mir, there are no other collections available for the English reader, either in the East or West. Though many translations exist online, many are incomplete, incorrect or fail to inspire the reader.

