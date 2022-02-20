Credit Suisse bank, still reeling from losing billions of dollars last year, handled billions of dollars of dirty money for decades, an international investigation has alleged.

A cross-border media investigation broke on Sunday claiming that Switzerland's second-largest bank had held tens of billions of dollars of ill-gotten funds, claims based on an insider's massive data leak.

Credit Suisse rejected the "allegations and insinuations" in a statement, saying that many of the issues raised were historical, some dating back as far as the 1940s.

The investigation, coordinated by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), unites 47 different media outlets worldwide including France's Le Monde and The Guardian in Britain.

This latest project, dubbed "SwissLeaks" by the OCCRP, arose out of a leak of data to Germany's Suddeutsche Zeitung newspapers a little over a year ago.

Le Monde newspaper said the investigation showed that Credit Suisse had flouted international banking rules by holding funds linked to crime and corruption over several decades.

READ MORE: EU slaps heavy fines on Barclays, Credit Suisse, HSBC and NatWest

'Tendentious interpretations'

The leak included information on more than 18,000 bank accounts dating back to the 1940s and up to the 2010s belonging to 37,000 individuals or companies, said the OCCRP.

It was the largest leak ever from a major Swiss bank, it added.

The bank, in its statement, said: "Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices.

"The matters presented are predominantly historical, in some cases dating back as far as the 1940s, and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate, or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank's business conduct."