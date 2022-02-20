A Sudanese man has been shot dead as security forces cracked down on rallies against last year's military coup, medics said, as a UN rights expert arrived in the country.

A 51-year-old man was hit Sunday with "a live bullet to the chest", the Sudanese Doctors' Committee said on Sunday, bringing the death toll in a crackdown on anti-coup protests to 82.

"The martyr was a patient at a hospital in Khartoum North... and went out to get some air after struggling with shortness of breath due to the heavy firing of tear gas which filled the hospital ward," the committee said, adding that he was then shot dead.

Thousands rallied in the capital Khartoum on Sunday, carrying Sudanese flags and posters of others killed during demonstrations in recent months, an AFP correspondent said.

Security forces fired tear gas and wounded several protesters who were heading toward the presidential palace, the correspondent said, while tear gas was also used in nearby Omdurman and North Khartoum.

Regular protests have rocked the northeast African country since army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan led a military takeover in October, sparking international condemnation.

United Nations human rights expert Adama Dieng is visiting Sudan until Thursday, on a trip initially planned for last month but postponed at the request of Sudanese authorities.

"We are ready to protest all year," one demonstrator, 24-year-old Thoyaba Ahmed, told the AFP news agency, while another, Wadah Khaled, said: "We want to rectify our country's situation to have a good future."

"We need to make sacrifices to resolve the country's issues," said 25-year-old Arij Salah, another demonstrator.

