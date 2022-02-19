Germany has held a commemoration ceremony to mark the second anniversary of a racist terrorist attack in Hanau, which claimed the lives of nine people, including four Turks.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier, and Türkiye's Consul General in Frankfurt Erdem Tuncer attended the ceremony on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Faeser said she shares the grief of the families who lost their children in the racist attack.

"Today, we mourn the loss of nine young people," she said, adding that despite the terrorist's intent to divide Hanau, the attack had served to further unite its residents.

"I will do everything I can to shed light on this dreadful event," she added.

For his part, Bouffier said that racism was cancer and must be fought.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also honurred the victims on Twitter.

"You were a part of our country," Scholz said in a video message, naming the victims one by one.

Noting that Germany "owes" the families of the victims "the answers to questions that are still unclear," he vowed that the federal government would "resolutely fight against racism and right-wing terrorism."

More commemoration events are scheduled to be held in the city during the day.

