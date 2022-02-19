Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at averting an invasion by Russia of Ukraine.

"I do not know what the Russian president wants. For this reason, I propose that we meet," Zelenskyy told an international security forum in Munich on Saturday.

Zelenskyy also said that he wanted to convene a meeting of global powers to secure new security guarantees for Ukraine because the current global system is too weak calling on members of the NATO alliance to be honest about whether they wanted Ukraine to join.

"What can we do? We can continue forcefully supporting Ukraine and its defences. Present... clear, feasible timeframes for membership of the Alliance," he said in Munich.

Ukraine officials under attack

Meanwhile, top Ukrainian military officials came under a shelling attack during a tour of the front of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The officials fled to a bomb shelter before hustling from the area, according to a journalist from The Associated Press who was on the tour.