Separatists in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions that form Ukraine's industrial heartland known as the Donbass have said they are evacuating civilians to Russia.

Friday's announcement appeared to be part of Moscow’s efforts to counter Western warnings of a Russian invasion and to paint Ukraine as the aggressor instead.

Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk rebel group, said women, children and the elderly would go first, and that Russia has prepared facilities for them. Pushilin alleged in a video statement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was going to order an imminent offensive in the area.

Metadata from two videos posted by the separatists announcing the evacuation show that the files were created two days ago, The Associated Press confirmed.

US authorities have alleged that Kremlin plans included prerecorded videos as part of a disinformation campaign.

Rebels began moving children from an orphanage in Donetsk, and other residents boarded buses for Russia. Long lines formed at gas stations as more people prepared to leave on their own.

Putin ordered his emergencies minister to fly to the Rostov region bordering Ukraine to help organize the exodus and ordered the government to offer a payment of 10,000 rubles (about $130) to each evacuee, equivalent to about half of an average monthly salary in the war-ravaged Donbas.

Ukraine denied planning any offensive, with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba saying that “Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbas.”

“We are fully committed to diplomatic conflict resolution only,” he tweeted.

Around the volatile line of contact, a UNCHR convoy came under rebel shelling in the Luhansk region, Ukraine’s military chief said. No casualties were reported. Rebels denied involvement and accused Ukraine of staging a provocation.

Separatist authorities reported more shelling by Ukrainian forces along the line. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation is “potentially very dangerous.” A surge of shelling Thursday tore through the walls of a kindergarten, injuring two, and basic communications were disrupted. Both sides accused each other of opening fire.

Urging Russia to influence for deescalation

France and Germany's foreign ministers on Friday urged Russia to use its influence on separatists in eastern Ukraine to "encourage restraint and contribute to de-escalation."

Noting calls from rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk to evacuate civilians over a possible conflict, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her French counterpart Jean-Yves le Drian said they "are concerned that staged incidents could be misused as a pretext for possible military escalation."