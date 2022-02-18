The Russian Defence Ministry has said that President Vladimir Putin will oversee exercises by Russia's nuclear forces involving the launch of ballistic and cruise missiles.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday the exercises were part of a regular training process and denied they signalled an escalation of the standoff.

Peskov said Putin's role was essential, and the president was likely to take part from a "situation centre".

The drills follow a huge series of manoeuvres by Russia's armed forces in the past four months that have included a buildup of troops — estimated by the West to number 150,000 or more — to the north, east and south of Ukraine.

Putin and other top officials frequently refer to the fact that Russia, together with the United States, is one of the world's leading nuclear powers.

READ MORE:NATO: Russia could launch full-scale invasion of Ukraine at short notice

Testing military readiness

The Defence Ministry said the drills would test the readiness of military command and control, combat crews, warships and strategic missile carriers, as well as the reliability of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear weapons.

They would involve Russia's Aerospace Forces, its Southern Military District, Strategic Missile Forces, Northern Fleet and the Black Sea Fleet.