Canadian police have begun arresting leaders of the trucker-led protest that has choked the capital's streets for three weeks and provoked the government into calling on rarely used emergency powers.

A video posted to the Twitter account for the so-called "Freedom Convoy" showed Tamara Lich, one of the organisers, being taken into police custody on Thursday night.

Earlier, Lich posted a tearful video to say she was expecting to be arrested. She called on supporters to flood the capital, saying truckers already in place "are gonna stay and fight for your freedom."

"If you can come to Ottawa and stand with us, that would be fantastic," she said.

But city police chief Steve Bell said access to downtown Ottawa would be restricted to prevent people from joining the demonstration, and he warned of "imminent" action against those already there.

"I implore anyone that's there: Get in your truck... and leave our city streets," Bell told reporters.

The earlier arrest of another leader, Chris Barber, was also captured in a video shared on the same account.

Rally against pandemic restrictions