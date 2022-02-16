The European Union's top court has cleared the way to cut billions of euros of funds to Poland and Hungary, whose populist rulers the bloc accuses of violating democratic rights.

There is no appeal against the ruling by the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice, which dismissed on Wednesday challenges by Warsaw and Budapest against a new EU sanction that would halt funding to member countries that break European laws.

"Today's judgements confirm that we are on the right track," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, announcing the Brussels-based EU executive would decide how to act in the coming weeks.

At stake are hundreds of billions of euros of funds, the EU's internal cohesion, and its international standing.

Hungary and Poland have long been big beneficiaries of EU funds, which the bloc has poured into the former communist countries to help develop their economies since they joined in 2004.

The EU says that to receive those benefits, countries must uphold common European standards, which Warsaw and Budapest have flouted by imposing political control over the judiciary and media, and restricting civil rights.

Disagreements over the rule of law come as the bloc seeks to present a united front on its eastern flank, where Russia has massed forces near Ukraine.

READ MORE: Hungary passes 'Culture Law', prompting fears of censorship

Immediate political impact