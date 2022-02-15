Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia does not want a war in Europe and that is why it put forward proposals on security guarantees.

"Do we want this or not? Of course, not. That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations," Putin told a press conference on Tuesday when asked if there could be a war in Europe following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.

Putin also said that he was ready to "work further together" with the West on security issues to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. "We are ready to go down the negotiations track," Putin told the press conference.

However, he added that Russia "cannot turn a blind eye" to how Washington and NATO "freely interpret" the principle of the indivisibility of security - that no country should strengthen its security at the expense of others.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kremlin confirmed a pullback of some forces from Ukraine's borders but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit.

Scholz's meeting with Putin comes a day after he travelled to Kiev to shore up support for Ukraine during talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.