WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
Nihad al Barghouti, 20, has been killed by Israeli troops following a military crackdown in the central city of Ramallah.
Palestinian man killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank
Witnesses said Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas against youth in the city. / AA Archive
February 15, 2022

Israeli forces have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank’s central city of Ramallah, according to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

The ministry on Tuesday identified the dead man as Nihad al Barghouti, 20. He sustained two bullet wounds around his pelvis, it said.

Witnesses said Israeli forces used live bullets and tear gas against youth and a young man was injured during the military crackdown.

Israeli military said dozens of Palestinians hurled rocks at soldiers stationed at an army post near the village of Nabi Saleh.

The soldiers "responded with riot dispersal means ... including live fire in order to stop a suspect", the military statement said.

READ MORE: Israeli troops on home demolition mission kill Palestinian teen

Recommended

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

In response to Israeli raids Palestinians take to the streets to protest, and the Israeli army uses live bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Israel has illegally occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding occupied East Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the occupied West Bank regarded as illegal under international law, alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

READ MORE:Palestinians launch aid campaign for Syrian refugees

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan