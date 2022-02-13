Ukraine's president has urged calm amid intensified warnings of a possible Russian invasion within days, saying he had yet to see convincing evidence of that, even as the US reported that Moscow positioned more of its troops closer to Ukraine's borders and some airlines cancelled flights to the capital of Kiev.

President Joe Biden spoke for about 50 minutes on Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and renewed promises of what the West says will be tough economic sanctions against Moscow and a NATO buildup in the event of "any further Russian aggression" against Ukraine, the White House said.

They agreed to pursue both deterrence and diplomacy in the crisis, it added.

Zelenskyy invited Biden to Kiev "in the coming days".

"I am convinced that your visit to Kiev in the coming days... would be a powerful signal and help stabilise the situation," the presidency quoted Zelensky as telling Biden in a phone call earlier on Sunday.

The US updated its estimate for how many Russian forces were now staged near Ukraine's borders to more than 130,000, up from the 100,000 the US has cited publicly in previous weeks.

A US official gave the estimate, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the administration’s conclusion.

READ MORE: What does Russia hope to achieve with its escalation in Ukraine?

READ MORE: The Ukraine crisis has its roots in an EU failure in a Dutch town in 1992

Ukraine plays down US warnings

Zelenskyy's repeated statements playing down the US warnings — while Moscow's forces surround Ukraine on three sides in what the Kremlin insists are military exercises –– grew this weekend to his questioning the increasingly strident statements from US officials in recent days that Russia could be planning to invade as soon as midweek.

While Zelenskyy has urged against panic that he fears could undermine Ukraine'’s economy, he and his civilian and military leaders also are preparing defences, soliciting and receiving a flow of arms from the US and other NATO members.

Zelenskyy wore military olive drab at a drill with tanks and helicopters near Ukraine's border with Russian-annexed Crimea this weekend. In the nearby city of Kalanchak, some expressed disbelief that Russian President Vladimir Putin would really send the troops poised along Ukraine's borders rolling into the country.

"I don’t believe Russia will attack us," said resident Boris Cherepenko. "I have friends in Sakhalin, in Krasnodar," he said, naming Russian locations. "I don’t believe it."