Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that strengthening relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) based on mutual trust and respect will benefit the region, calling for regional peace and cooperation initiatives.

In his article in Khaleej Times on Saturday, President Erdogan said the growing rapprochement between Türkiye and the UAE is gaining new impetus as a result of bilateral visits.

"Our relations as two states in the region have evolved towards collaboration. I believe that increased collaboration between the two countries will benefit our region as well. It is especially noteworthy that the rapprochement developed during a period of growing global competition."

Türkiye and the UAE together can contribute to the regional peace, stability and prosperity, according to Erdogan who emphasised that areas of cooperation, shared history, culture, and traditional values provide us with considerable opportunity.

He added, "Our efforts to strengthen bilateral ties would also contribute to global stability."

'Win-win formula'

Türkiye is one of the rare countries that seeks to balance its interests with peace and stability in its foreign policy.

"Our fundamental principles are aligning our interests, extending the fields of cooperation using the ‘win-win’ formula, and joint struggle against threats." Erdogan said.

"As Türkiye, we do not separate the security and stability of the UAE and our other brothers in the Gulf region from the security and stability of our own country." Turkish President emphasised.

New chapter in bilateral ties

He said a new chapter in Türkiye-UAE relations was launched with the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to Ankara in November 2021.