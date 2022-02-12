French police have said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris in a 'freedom convoy' protest against Covid-19 restrictions.

The vehicles were intercepted at three entry points into the French capital and more than 150 tickets were handed out, police said on Twitter on Saturday.

Police have mobilised thousands of officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.

Earlier Paris police headquarters said nearly 7,200 police and gendarmes "are being deployed over the next three days to enforce the ban on vehicle convoys."

Thousands of opponents of Covid-19 rules head to Paris in convoys from across France, intent on entering the city in defiance of a ban by authorities who are determined to prevent any blockade of the capital.

The prefect of the Paris police, Didier Lallement, said they had created a temporary car pound which, together with dozens of tow trucks, "will ... put an end to any blockage".

Prime Minister Jean Castex vowed to remain steadfast.

"If they block traffic or if they try to block the capital, we must be very firm about this," he insisted on France 2 television channel on Friday.

