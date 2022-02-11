A court in a southern Indian state has told students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn a ban on hijabs, headscarves used by Muslim women.

The court in Karnataka state is considering petitions filed by students challenging a ban on hijabs that some schools have implemented in recent weeks.

"We will pass an order. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing [a] religious dress," the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi as saying on Thursday.

The court also directed the state to reopen schools and colleges which the chief minister had shut for three days as protests over the ban escalated earlier this week.

"They are making us choose between our faith and our education," A H Almas, a student, told the AFP news agency.

"What kind of equality is this?"

The issue grabbed headlines last month when a government-run school in Karnataka’s Udupi district barred students wearing hijabs from entering classrooms, triggering protests outside the school gate.

More schools in the state followed with similar bans, forcing the state’s top court to intervene.

The uneasy standoff has raised fears among Muslim students who say they are being deprived of their religious rights promised in the constitution in the Hindu-majority nation.

On Monday, hundreds of students and parents took to the streets to protest the restriction.

The footage went viral of a lone hijab-wearing student being pursued by Hindu men heckling and yelling "Jai Shri Ram" (Hail Lord Ram) as she arrives at her college on a two-wheeler in the Karnataka town of Mandya, shouting "Allahu Akbar" in response.

Immediately after the video went viral, Muskan Khan was called "lioness", "hero", "brave", and "courageous" on social media.

The dispute in Karnataka has set off protests elsewhere in India. A number of demonstrators were detained in the capital, New Delhi, on Thursday, and students and activists have also marched in cities including Hyderabad and Kolkata in recent days.

Protests in Pakistan, Bangladesh

It also captured attention in neighbouring Muslim-majority Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Depriving Muslim girls of an education is a grave violation of fundamental human rights," its Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, tweeted on Wednesday, calling the situation "absolutely oppressive."