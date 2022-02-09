US President Joe Biden has got a debriefing from his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron about meetings this week with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, while Britain's top diplomat flew to Moscow in a bid to ease regional tensions.

"They discussed President Macron’s recent meetings," a White House statement said on Wednesday.

"They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts, undertaken in close coordination with our allies and partners, in response to Russia's continued military build-up on Ukraine's borders."

Macron met both with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week in a bid to find a diplomatic path out of the crisis sparked by Russia's positioning of a large military force on Ukraine's border while demanding that the ex-Soviet republic never be allowed to join the Western NATO alliance.

Both French and Russian officials have made cautiously optimistic statements since then, although the Kremlin has sent mixed signals and continues its huge build-up of forces on Ukraine's sea and land borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was at the White House on Monday, is to visit Ukraine and Russia next week.

The White House has said repeatedly that it is working to maintain a united front with European capitals.

UK's Truss travels to Moscow

Also on Wednesday, Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss flew to Moscow, seeking to defuse tensions and warning that an invasion would bring "massive consequences for all involved."