Turkiye has said that any step towards the normalisation of ties with Israel would not be at the expense of the Palestinian cause.

"Any step we take with Israel regarding our relations, any normalisation, will not be at the expense of the Palestinian cause, like some other countries," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

“Our position on the Palestinian issue is always clear. We are the country that has expressed its stance on this issue most clearly from the very beginning. You've already seen what happened in the last 4-5 years,” he added.

Noting that the normalisation of relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv might increase Turkiye's role in the two-state solution, Cavusoglu said: "But we will not give up on our basic principles and our position, including the two-state solution."

“If relations are to be normalised, they will be normalised with the steps of both parties, or if a certain dialogue channel is to be opened, it will happen if both parties desire it and take steps accordingly.”

READ MORE:Turkish-Israeli relations: Pulling back from the brink?

Efforts to mend ties