As the world continues to produce, use and dispose of plastics at a growing rate, the danger of plastic pollution is becoming increasingly clear.

Discarded plastics do not disappear. They pollute the environment for years and break down into small particles known as microplastics that range from 5 millimetres to 0.1 micrometres in size, and nanoplastics that are smaller than 0.1 micrometres.

These contaminants have been found to end up in the earth, water, and atmosphere - making their way to our tables and lungs - and travelling around the world.

Of particular concern is “the omnipresence of nanoplastics” in the words of Dusan Materic and colleagues, the researchers behind a recent study that traced nanoplastics in ice cores from Greenland and Antarctica.

Nanoplastics, owing to their minuscule size, can become airborne and be carried distances away from their original sources, travelling farther than microplastics to end up in virtually any part of the world.

READ MORE: Clogging waterways, choking animals: Why we need a global plastics treaty

What dangers are we facing?

So far, exposure to nanoplastics and microplastics have shown several adverse effects on humans and other organisms, and we still don’t have a sufficient understanding of the damage these particles can cause.

One known fact is that nanoplastics, in positive correlation with their increased mobility, are more toxic compared to microplastics.

Alarmingly, nanoplastics can cross into cells and even infiltrate the blood-brain barrier owing to their size, giving them the potential to cause brain damage.

It has been found that nanoplastics can lead to cell damage and inflammation in humans. Growth impairments, larval deformities and other toxic effects have also been observed in marine organisms.

Minuscule plastic particles also signal adverse effects for the environment when they are carried into the atmosphere. These particles can absorb and scatter radiation, thus leading to direct changes in the Earth’s climate.

Decades old nanoplastics in Earth’s poles