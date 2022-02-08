The prime minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) has been sacked against the backdrop of tensions between pro-Russian and pro-French factions within the government of the poor, unstable African country.

Presidency spokesperson Albert Yaloke Mokpeme told the AFP news agency on Monday that Henri-Marie Dondra was "fired" and replaced by his economy minister Felix Moloua, confirming a weekend report by online news website Africa Intelligence.

President Faustin-Archange Touadera was attending an African Union summit in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa at the time.

Dondra had been named prime minister in June 2021, shortly after Paris froze budgetary aid, accusing it of "complicity" in what it called a Russian "disinformation" campaign against the country's former colonial master France.

Russia, French influence

Russia's influence in the Central African Republic (CAR) has increased steadily over the past four years.

In late 2020, at Bangui's request, Russian military contractors, alongside troops deployed by Rwanda, helped quell a rebellion against Touadera.

With their help, CAR government forces recaptured much of the two-thirds of the country –– and several major towns –– that the rebels previously controlled.

At the time of Dondra's appointment as prime minister he was perceived as more "pro-French" than his predecessor Firmin Ngrebada, seen as more sympathetic to the Russians.

"Touadera had named Dondra because he was close to international donors and he had good relations with France," said Roland Marchal, a researcher at Sciences Po university in Paris.

But Dondra had "little control" over the defence and foreign ministers, as well as the influential pro-Russian parliament speaker, Simplice Sarandji, Marchal, told AFP.