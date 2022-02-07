WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron evades public row with Putin over Wagner group in Mali
Russia has nothing to do with military contractors working in Mali, President Putin says while visiting French President Macron refuses to make a statement on Putin's assertion despite opposing mercenary activity in the West African country.
Macron evades public row with Putin over Wagner group in Mali
Putin says there were no complaints from Mali over the Russian military contractors' activity in the African country. / Reuters
February 7, 2022

President Vladimir Putin has said the Russian state has nothing to do with Russian military contractors working in Mali.

Putin, speaking at a news conference after talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Monday, said the African country had the right to work with private Russian firms.

Putin said there were no complaints from Mali over the Russian military contractors' activity in the country. 

France is strongly opposed to mercenary activity there.

Macron, asked about an assertion from Putin that the Kremlin has nothing to do with Russian military contractors in Mali, said: "The president's answer was clear."

But the French leader, speaking after talks with Putin in Moscow that focussed on the Ukraine crisis, did not say if he believed the Russian leader's assertion about the contractors.

READ MORE: Mali rejects claims of Russian mercenaries' deployment

Wagner involvement

The United States and the European Union have stepped up pressure against the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which has been accused of abuses in the CAR and Libya and has reportedly discussed a major contract with Mali.

Recommended

The group is a shadowy military unit of private fighters that has been linked to the Kremlin's wars in Ukraine, Africa and the Middle East.

Reports of Wagner's existence emerged at the beginning of the war in Ukraine, which was sparked in 2014 and spurred allegations the Kremlin was backing a separatist insurrection in the east of the country.

The group later reappeared in Syria, where it bolstered the embattled regime of President Bashar al Assad and was accused by Russian media of torturing detainees and securing oil assets.

Wagner fighters have since resurfaced in politically volatile African countries like Mali, the Central African Republic as military "instructors" and Libya, where they are propping up the rival administration of strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Apart from buttressing official Russian military operations, as in Syria, Wagner is reported to have also played the traditional role of a private security company elsewhere.

Most recently, Western nations have condemned the alleged arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali's capital Bamako, a claim denied by the junta that seized power in 2020.

As relations with France worsen, the military rulers may be looking for ways to make up for shrinking numbers of European troops fighting Mali's years-old militant insurgency.

READ MORE:Western powers slam 'deployment' of Russian Wagner mercenaries in Mali

SOURCE:Reuters, AFP
Explore
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban