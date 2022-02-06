Palestine's President Mahmud Abbas has pledged commitment to reform as the embattled Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), where he serves as chairman, held a rare meeting to name new key leaders.

"We pay great attention to the reform process, which is a continuous process, and we are ready to do what is necessary to make it successful," Abbas said told the gathering on Sunday.

The meeting of the PLO's 124-member Central Committee –– the first in four years –– was expected to fill several executive committee vacancies, including that held by ex-chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who died in 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

The PLO, tasked since its creation in 1964 with steering the struggle against Israel occupation for Palestinian statehood, has faced growing questions over its relevance in recent years and criticism for failing to hold regular elections to fill leadership roles.

Highlighting Palestinian frustration with the PLO and Abbas, Sunday's meeting was boycotted by several leftist factions, and protests demanding his resignation were held in the occupied West Bank and in besieged Gaza, governed by Hamas.

Ghassan Khatib, a political scientist at Birzeit University in the West Bank, told AFP news agency that "the very significant questions about the legitimacy" of the PLO have been fuelled by "the lack of elections".

Abbas has been accused of maintaining a tight grip over the PLO, an umbrella group representing various Palestinian factions, and the Palestinian Authority, which has civilian control over parts of the occupied West Bank.

READ MORE:Palestine urges African Union to do away with Israel's observer status

Favoured choice?

Palestinians have not been to the ballot box for 16 years, and their aspirations for a two-state solution are strongly rejected by Israel's right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Violence flares almost daily in the occupied West Bank, while Abbas has seen his support dive to historic lows in opinion polls, accused of autocracy in rare street protests last year.

Widely tipped to take over Erekat's chief negotiator role when results are announced is Hussein al Sheikh, the current Palestinian civil affairs minister who is charged with dealing with Israel.