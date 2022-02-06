WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar and UAE leaders meet for first time since Gulf rift
Qatar's emir and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi met during the Beijing Winter Olympics, even as the UAE has yet to restore diplomatic ties with Doha.
Qatar and UAE leaders meet for first time since Gulf rift
All countries in the Gulf but Bahrain have restored travel and trade links with Qatar. / AA
February 6, 2022

Qatar's emir has met the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates during an official event at the Beijing Winter Olympics, in the first such interaction between the two Gulf leaders since four Arab states agreed to end a dispute with Doha over a year ago.

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of a lunch hosted by China's president on Saturday.

UAE news websites published a video clip of the two leaders speaking. 

Abu Dhabi has yet to restore diplomatic ties with Doha since Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January 2021 to end a row that led them to boycott Qatar in mid-2017, though a senior Emirati official visited Doha last August.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt last year appointed ambassadors to Qatar. All but Bahrain have restored travel and trade links.

Recommended

READ MORE: Qatar has 'positive vision' in UAE talks to patch up ties

Economic priorities

The dispute erupted over accusations that Doha supported terrorism as well as over its ties with Iran and Turkey. Doha denies the charges.

The UAE, under a more conciliatory foreign policy driven by economic priorities, is engaging with both Tehran and Ankara, with which ties were badly strained following the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

READ MORE:A new dawn: Turkey and the Arab world choose cooperation over conflict

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban