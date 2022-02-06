At least six people have died and nearly 48,000 displaced in Madagascar after Cyclone Batsirai struck the Indian ocean island overnight.

The director of risk management in the national disaster agency, Paolo Emilio Raholinarivo, listed the numbers of dead and their location on Sunday but gave no further details.

An official updated list of numbers of people impacted by the storm which brought heavy rains and winds, showed a total of 47,888 people had been displaced.

Cyclone Batsirai weakened overnight but not before wreaking havoc in the poor Indian Ocean island nation which is still reeling from a deadly tropical storm earlier this year.

Batsirai made landfall in Mananjary on Saturday night as an "intense tropical cyclone", packing winds of 165 kilometres (102 miles) per hour, Faly Aritiana Fabien of the country's disaster management agency said.

The rain is expected to cause flooding across parts of the country, Madagascar's meteorological office said.

4 million lives at risk

The national meteorological office had warned of "significant and widespread damage", but said on Sunday that "Batsirai has weakened".