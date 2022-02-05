Thousands of supporters of Sudan's army have rallied in front of the UN mission in Khartoum, in a new show of force after months of protests against an October military coup.

Competing processions marched in Khartoum on Saturday - a sign of the deep divisions that have taken root in the country, which is among the poorest in the world.

People danced and an organiser rallied the crowd from a podium, declaring a "mandate" for General Abdel Fattah al Burhan to lead the country throughout its transitional period.

One placard read "no to UN interference", while another showed the face of its Sudan envoy Volker Perthes crossed out in red. Demonstrators attacked several journalists, a recurrent event during pro-military rallies.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of army backers had boarded a train in Atbara, 250 kilometres (155 miles) north of the capital, to join the procession.

Dozens of anti-army protesters tried in vain to prevent them from boarding, demanding that the "military return to the barracks" and shouting "power to the people", Abu Obeida Ahmed, a resident of Atbara said.

In Omdurman, across the River Nile from the capital Khartoum, hundreds of women demonstrated to denounce a security crackdown on anti-coup demonstrators that has killed at least 79 people and wounded hundreds, according to a pro-democracy doctors' group.

READ MORE: Sudanese protest group refuses to meet with UN representative