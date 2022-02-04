Five people have died and another was injured when an avalanche struck Austria's Tyrol province, the rescue services said.

The victims were buried under snow in an area near the Swiss border, a rescue official told AFP.

"Unfortunately five people lost their lives," he said, adding that an injured woman was evacuated to hospital.

No details were given on the identity or nationality of those killed in the avalanche.

The weather services have urged caution after the numerous snowfalls this week.

READ MORE: Avalanche in French Alps kills three skiers