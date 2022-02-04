A government-run high school in India seeks to set a precedent on whether Muslim girls can attend school with a hijab.

Weeks of protests by six teenage students will come to a head when the high court in the southern Indian state of Karnataka will hear two petitions that argue that Muslim women should attend classes even if they are wearing the hijab.

Videos on social media emerged of Muslim women having the school gates shut in their faces as they attempted to enter the school.

Scenes of young female students crying and pleading with the school to allow them to enter the premises with months to go before exams that could decide their future went viral, sparking a heated debate.

According to one observer, some students in the school linked with right-wing Hindu organisations came to school wearing saffron shawls, a symbol of Hindu nationalist groups, and protested against the girls wearing hijab - a demand that the school has now given into.

One Indian politician condemned the move saying that "Muslims girls are being denied the right to education," and the latest anti-Muslim move was part of a broader attempt at "legitimizing the marginalization of Muslims."

"The government cannot thrust its decision on different religions as every religion has its own teachings. Nobody can be forced to refrain from following religious obligations," added the politician.

Another prominent Indian politician, Shashi Tharoor, said that India is not France, adding that "there is no law banning religious forms of dress like a Sikh turban or a crucifix around your neck or a tilak on the forehead all of which are forbidden in France's government schools but permitted in India's."

Tharoor added if the hijab was banned, why not other religious symbols.

"It's been a strength of India that everyone is free to wear what they want. If the hijab is disallowed, what about the Sikh turban? The Hindu's forehead mark? The Christian's crucifix? This college is going down a slippery slope. Let the girls in," said Tharoor on social media.