Ben Hodges, a former commander of US forces in Europe, has advised President Joe Biden to end assistance for the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation.

Speaking at a virtual discussion with the Hudson Institute's Senior Fellow Michael Doran on Thursday, Hodges called US support for the group in Syria an "irritant" for Turkiye.

He also urged Biden to visit Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara within the next three months.

US support for the YPG/PKK has been one of the top disputes between the two nations after Washington backed the terror group in the fight against Daesh in 2015.