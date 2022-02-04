TÜRKİYE
Former US general urges Biden to end backing of YPG/PKK terror group
Former US commander Ben Hodges calls for the end of US support of terrorist organisations in Syria, urging President Biden to meet with Turkiye's President Erdogan.
Despite Ankara's security concerns, the US has not ceased its support over YPG. / AP
February 4, 2022

Ben Hodges, a former commander of US forces in Europe, has advised President Joe Biden to end assistance for the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation.

Speaking at a virtual discussion with the Hudson Institute's Senior Fellow Michael Doran on Thursday, Hodges called US support for the group in Syria an "irritant" for Turkiye.

He also urged Biden to visit Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara within the next three months.

US support for the YPG/PKK has been one of the top disputes between the two nations after Washington backed the terror group in the fight against Daesh in 2015.

Despite Ankara's security concerns, the US has not ceased its support since then.

Turkiye’s president has long objected to US support for the YPG/PKK terror organisation for the purported purpose of fighting Daesh, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

