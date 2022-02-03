West African leaders have decided against toughening sanctions against Burkina Faso after it became the region's latest country to be hit by a coup, opting instead to demand a timetable for a swift return to civilian rule.

ECOWAS called on Thursday an emergency summit in Accra to see whether Burkina Faso should join the other two for trade and other sanctions, as well as suspension.

Rather than imposing tougher sanctions, the leaders asked for the "speedy creation of a reasonable timetable for the return to constitutional order" in Burkina Faso, the head of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, told a news conference.

A summit participant, speaking on condition of anonymity, said new sanctions were ruled out for the time being after the summit heard the outcome of recent talks with the military rule.

Positive signs

A diplomatic team led by Ghana's Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, had reported positive signs after meeting in Ouagadougou on Monday with strongman Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and other junta members.

"They seemed very open to the suggestions and proposals that we made. For us it's a good sign," she said.

The talks were attended by the UN's special representative for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat Saleh Annadif, who described a "very frank exchange".

The delegation also met ousted president Roch Marc Christian Kabore, whose well-being and demands for release from house arrest are major issues.

During their visit, the junta declared it had restored the constitution, which it had swiftly suspended following the coup, and named Damiba as President and head of the armed forces during a transition period.

And on the eve of the summit, the junta also lifted a nationwide curfew.

But the duration of the transition period and other key questions have not been detailed.