West African leaders have begun a key summit called to address the latest coup in a region struggling with poverty and a long history of turbulence.

Thursday's one-day meeting will assess the outcome of two missions to Burkina following the coup.

Burkina was suspended from Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after rebel soldiers arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore amid public anger at his handling of an insurgency.

The question now is whether the country - ranked a wretched 182nd out of 189 countries in the UN's worldwide development index - will escape economic punishment.

Emergency talks in the Ghanaian capital Accra were triggered after Burkina Faso on January 24 became the third member of the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to be overtaken by the military in less than two years.

Burkina followed Mali, where a coup in August 2020 was followed by a second in May 2021, and Guinea, where elected president Alpha Conde was ousted last September.

Adding to the region's turmoil was a gun attack on Tuesday on the president of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, stoking fears that years of efforts to steer West Africa towards stability and democracy are failing.

ECOWAS has already slapped crippling sanctions on Mali and Guinea for dragging their feet on commitments to restore civilian rule.

Those measures have included the closure of borders by ECOWAS members, an embargo on trade and financial transactions and sanctions against individuals.

The sanctions prevented Mali honouring its latest bond payments, a move that could, potentially, mark the first step towards a default on its debt.

READ MORE:West African bloc suspends Burkina Faso after military coup