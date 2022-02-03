WORLD
3 MIN READ
US kills top Daesh leader and over a dozen civilians in Syria
US airstrike kills at least 13 civilians including women and children while US President Joe Biden claims to have eliminated top Daesh leader in Syria’s Idlib province.
US kills top Daesh leader and over a dozen civilians in Syria
Pentagon hailed the operation as 'successful'. / AP
February 3, 2022

US President Joe Biden has said US forces targeted the leader of Daesh. 

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of Daesh. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden said in a statement on Thursday. 

Earlier on Thursday, civil defence teams said at least 13 children and women also died in the operation in Syria's Idlib province. 

The operation targeted leader affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group with the support of an F-16 fighter jet and a helicopter.

An airdrop was launched at 1.20 am local time (2220GMT) from the helicopter to a house near Atmeh village.

"At around 00.30 (2130GMT), there was a noise coming from outside, I thought it was a flood. When I got out and looked, the helicopters were hovering above and one of the helicopters was calling with a megaphone," said a village resident, who spoke to Anadolu News Agency on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal.

Gunshots were then heard from near the house after US soldiers were calling for surrender, according to the resident who said that the neighbouring homes were damaged.

READ MORE: Turkiye begins new operation against YPG/PKK in Iraq, Syria

Recommended

Successful operation

Commenting on the operation, US Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a brief statement that the operation was successful.

Kirby stated that there were no casualties from the US side and that more information will be shared when it becomes available.

The spokesperson declined to give any details about the target's name or group.

Footage captured by an Anadolu Agency team at the scene showed some walls and ceilings of the house collapsed due to bombs thrown during the raid, a kitchen part burned, all the furniture was destroyed and traces of blood on the floors.

According to local sources, the operation may have targeted one of the most wanted ringleaders of the Daesh terrorist group.

In October 2019, the US announced that Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was killed in a similar operation in Idlib.

READ MORE: Syria regime intercepts 'Israeli missile barrage' over Damascus

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?