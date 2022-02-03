US President Joe Biden has said US forces targeted the leader of Daesh.

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of Daesh. All Americans have returned safely from the operation," Biden said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, civil defence teams said at least 13 children and women also died in the operation in Syria's Idlib province.

The operation targeted leader affiliated with the Daesh terrorist group with the support of an F-16 fighter jet and a helicopter.

An airdrop was launched at 1.20 am local time (2220GMT) from the helicopter to a house near Atmeh village.

"At around 00.30 (2130GMT), there was a noise coming from outside, I thought it was a flood. When I got out and looked, the helicopters were hovering above and one of the helicopters was calling with a megaphone," said a village resident, who spoke to Anadolu News Agency on condition of anonymity due to fear of reprisal.

Gunshots were then heard from near the house after US soldiers were calling for surrender, according to the resident who said that the neighbouring homes were damaged.

