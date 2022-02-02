A petition by French activists to stop a controversial law that would bar Muslim women from wearing the veil while playing sports has garnered thousands of signatures.

"I am passionate about football," said the 22-year-old Foune, a native living in the suburbs of Paris in a petition she started.

"I have been fighting for more than a year to allow all women, including those who wear the veil, to practice their favourite sport in official competitions," she added, fearing that the current legislation will institutionalise anti-Muslim discrimination.

Widely circulated on social media, the petition went on to add that thousands of women in France who have made the "intimate choice to wear the veil" felt "excluded."

"Being excluded from a football field was personally one of the greatest humiliations of my life," said Fortune, who is campaigning using the hashtag "Les Hijabeuses", which was launched by social justice group called the Citizen Alliance.

Many Muslim women face hurdles in working and school environments where they could be forced to take off their hijab due to anti-Muslim legislation in the country.

"This is the case for thousands of women today in France, who juggle between abandonment, loss of self-confidence, fear, and apprehension," says the petition.

Like most national sports federations in the country, the French Football Federation forbids the wearing of the veil, according to the petition, "using arguments such as a supposed neutrality in sport or even invoking principles of hygiene and safety."

Now the French parliament is seeking to turn this informal ban into law.

Last month the Senate voted to ban conspicuous religious symbols in sports, a move primarily aimed at the country's Muslim women - some of whom may play sports with a headscarf.