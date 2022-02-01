The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the accumulation of healthcare waste across the world, especially in least developed countries, further straining under-resourced healthcare facilities, World Health Organization (WHO) report warned.

From discarded syringes to used test kits to old vaccine bottles, tens of thousands of tonnes of extra medical waste have piled up threatening public health and the environment, according to the WHO report titled “Global analysis of health care waste in the context of Covid-19”.

According to the report, globally, 3 out of 10 healthcare facilities lack systems to segregate waste as less than one in three healthcare units in the least developed countries have basic healthcare waste management services.

Climate change is further deepening the challenges faced by many healthcare facilities around the world.

“The increased number and severity of extreme weather events disrupts health services and essential fundamentals for providing these services, including water, sanitation and waste management,” the report said.

At the same time, “the healthcare sector is a substantial contributor to greenhouse gas emissions” which accounts for nearly 4–5 percent of total emissions globally.

"We found that Covid-19 has increased healthcare waste loads in facilities to up to 10 times," Maggie Montgomery, technical officer at WHO, said.

Montgomery added that the biggest risk for affected communities was air pollution caused by burning waste leading to the release of carcinogens.

The WHO estimates that around 87,000 tonnes of personal protective equipment (PPE), equal to the weight of several hundred blue whales, has been ordered via a UN portal since the beginning of the pandemic up until November 2021.

Most of that PPE is thought to have ended up as waste.

Around 2,600 tonnes of mostly plastic trash and chemical waste have been generated from some 140 million test kits. Furthermore, they also include enough chemical waste to fill one-third of an Olympic swimming pool.

On the other hand, the report estimates that some 8 billion vaccine doses administered globally have produced an additional 144,000 tonnes of waste in the form of glass vials, syringes, needles, and safety boxes.