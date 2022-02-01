Commenting on the passage of ships in the Black Sea straits, Akar said Turkiye would remain committed to the rules set by the Montreux Convention.

"The status of the straits (regarding the rules on the passage of ships of Black Sea and non-Black Sea countries) set by the convention benefits all parties," he said

"In the current circumstances, there is no question of abandoning this convention. As for the Black Sea dialogue, Turkiye is doing everything it should. We will continue our dialogue with Russia and Ukraine and we will fulfil our NATO obligations," he added.

He underlined that the Montreux Convention of 1936 regulated the regime of the Turkish Straits and the transit of naval warships to the Black Sea is essential to security and stability in the region.

The US, with its European allies, has been warning that Russia is setting the stage for an invasion of Ukraine and has pre-positioned over 100,000 troops on its border with the former Soviet republic alongside significant artillery and tank deployments.

Moscow has denied preparing for a military offensive, saying its troops are there for regular exercises.

