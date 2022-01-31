WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mali expels French envoy
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that Mali's ruling junta was "out of control" and called the junta illegitimate.
Mali expels French envoy
French defence minister Florence Parly said on Saturday French troops would not stay in Mali if the price were too high. / Reuters
January 31, 2022

Mali's government has given the French ambassador 72 hours to leave the country over "outrageous" comments by the French authorities about its transitional government.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Mali's ruling junta was "out of control" amid escalating tensions between the West African state and its European partners over military cooperation and elections.

He also called the junta illegitimate.

French defence minister Florence Parly said on Saturday French troops would not stay in Mali if the price were too high.

"The French ambassador to Bamako was summoned and notified of a decision by the government inviting him to leave the national territory within 72 hours following hostile and outrageous comments by the French foreign affairs minister recently," the government statement said. 

READ MORE:Denmark to bring back troops from Mali after objections by junta

Relationships are breaking down

Recommended

Relations between Mali's military junta and its international partners are close to breaking down after it failed to organise an election following two military coups.

On Wednesday, the junta told France to stop interfering in the affairs of its former colony and to keep its "colonial reflexes" to itself.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that the situation had become untenable, as the European allies agreed to draw up plans within two weeks on how to adapt their campaign, which covers Mali and the wider Sahel region, to changing circumstances.

"The conditions of our intervention, whether military, economic or political, have become harder and harder to manage," Parly said.

"In short, we are not prepared to pay an unlimited price to remain in Mali."

But she said the ministers from the 15 countries involved in the European special force were for now united in wanting to maintain the mission, "so we must determine its new conditions."

READ MORE: Malians in thousands protest African bloc sanctions on junta

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Some issues in Trump's Gaza plan 'require clarification, negotiation': Qatar
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Tsunami warning issued as magnitude 6.9 earthquake jolts the Philippines
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
After White House tour, Israel's Netanyahu delivers comments that clash with Trump's Gaza plan
Gaza-bound flotilla expects Israeli interception 'tonight or tomorrow'
UN says it is not party to Trump's Gaza peace plan
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China