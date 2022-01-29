Britain is poised to offer NATO a "major" deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe to respond to rising "Russian hostility" towards Ukraine.

"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin -- we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face Russian hostility," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement on late Saturday.

Boris Johnson is expected to speak to the Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, and travel to the region.

The offer, set to be made to NATO military chiefs next week, could see London double the approximately 1,150 UK troops currently in eastern European countries and "defensive weapons" sent to Estonia, his office said.

"I have ordered our Armed Forces to prepare to deploy across Europe next week, ensuring we are able to support our NATO allies on land, at sea and in the air," Johnson added.

The British leader said if Russian President Putin chose "bloodshed and destruction" in Ukraine, it would be "a tragedy for Europe".

"Ukraine must be free to choose its own future," he argued.

Johnson, who has been under intense political pressure for weeks following a series of scandals, said Friday he will speak to Put in in the coming days to urge de-escalation over Ukraine.

Meanwhile, he is to visit the region next week.

Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War after Moscow deployed tens of thousands of troops on the border of Ukraine.

