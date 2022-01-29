The Pentagon has said that the destruction and human cost of a full-scale incursion by Russian forces into Ukraine would be "horrific," but that there is still time for diplomacy to avoid a war.

"If that was unleashed on Ukraine, it would be significant, very significant, and it would result in a significant amount of casualties," Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Friday.

"And you can imagine what that might look like in dense urban areas, along roads and so on and so forth. It would be horrific, it will be terrible."

Speaking alongside Milley, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said conflict in Ukraine could still be avoided, despite Russian President Vladimir Putin amassing more than 100,000 troops along their shared border.

"Conflict is not inevitable. There is still time and space for diplomacy," said Austin.

"Mr. Putin can do the right thing as well," he added. "There is no reason that this situation has to devolve into conflict. He can choose to de-escalate. He can order his troops away," he said.

READ MORE:As tensions soar over Ukraine, who is responsible for disinformation?

'Civilians will suffer immensely'

The remarks of the US military's two top officials, who had been quiet in recent days over the rise in tensions in Eastern Europe, came as there was no sign of a breakthrough in diplomatic efforts to avoid open conflict.