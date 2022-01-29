A retired Venezuelan army general has said US officials at the highest levels of the CIA and other federal agencies were aware of his efforts to oust Nicolas Maduro.

The stunning accusation came in a court filing late on Friday by attorneys for Cliver Alcala seeking to have thrown out narcoterrorism charges filed nearly two years ago by federal prosecutors in Manhattan.

“Efforts to overthrow the Maduro regime have been well known to the United States government,” Alcala's attorneys said in a November 2021 letter to prosecutors that accompanied their motion to have the charges dismissed.

“His opposition to the regime and his alleged efforts to overthrow it were reported to the highest levels of the Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Council, and the Department of the Treasury.”

Alcala says his role should immediately debunk criminal charges that he worked alongside the socialist leader to flood the US with cocaine.

The court records raise fresh questions about what the Trump administration knew about the failed plot to oust Maduro involving Jordan Goudreau, an idealistic battle-scarred former US Green Beret, and a ragtag army of Venezuelan military deserters he was helping Alcala train at secret camps in Colombia around the time of his arrest.

He has been an outspoken critic of Maduro almost since he took office in 2013 following the death of Hugo Chavez.

