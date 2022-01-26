A recent study has found that middle-class and upper-class occupational groups in the UK are more likely to hold prejudiced views of Islam than people from working class occupational groups.

The analysis, published on Monday by the University of Birmingham and data analysis firm YouGov, discovered that the British public are more likely to hold discriminatory and negative views on Islam than on any other religion and a significant minority of this population hold incorrect and conspiratorial views on British Muslim communities.

People from higher social groups are 4.8 percent more likely to view Islam as “literalistic,” without interpretation, than other lower social groups.

“Prejudice towards Islam and Muslims stands out in the UK, not only because it is much more widespread than most forms of racism, but also because prejudice toward Islam is more common among those who are wealthier and well-educated,” said Stephen H. Jones, the lead author of the study.

The study revealed that the demographics of those most likely to hold such Islamophobic views and beliefs are among the elderly population, working-class, males, and those who voted to leave the EU as well as supporters of the Conservative Party under UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the report, the non-Muslim British public is three times more likely to hold prejudiced views of Islam than they are of other faiths.

Support for the prohibition of Muslim migration to the UK is 4-6 percent higher than it is for other religious and ethnic minority groups and British people are more confident in making incorrect judgments about Islam than other non-Christian faiths.

Muslims second ‘least liked’ group